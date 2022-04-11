Pop-up shop welcomes Ukrainian refugees arriving in Calderdale

The pop-up shop has opened at the D Mill at Dean Clough, where volunteers have also been sorting through donations and sending lorries filled with vital aid to help people from besieged country.

Organised by Halifax Ukrainian Club and The Leo Group, the service will offer refugees everything from toiletries, toys and clothing to cosmetics and bedding - all for free.

The shop is open from 9am until 3pm every Monday and Friday.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some of the volunteers sorting through donations at Dean Clough in Halifax

Donations of new items to hand out are being welcomed and can be dropped off between 9am and 5pm on Mondays and Fridays along with donations of aid items to be sent to Ukraine and its border with Poland.

For more information and a full list of what is needed, visit https://www.savingukraine2022.com/