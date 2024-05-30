Billy Collier

A pop-up sports book shop will be open at Todmorden Cricket Club’s Centre Vale ground for home matches this season, thanks to Billy Collier, one of the club’s volunteers.

Billy, a member of the club’s committee who acts as the gateman at the ground, wants to find a good home for the hundreds of books left to him by his uncle Malcolm Collier to raise money for the club’s junior section.

“My uncle was an avid Yorkshire cricket fan who played cricket in Todmorden and he had a huge collection of books,” says Billy, who sets out his ‘shop’ just inside the club’s entrance before every home match, which start at 1pm.

“I don’t want them to go to waste and I’m sure anyone who likes reading about cricket will find something to interest them.”

The books include biographies of Geoff Boycott, Freddie Trueman and Dicke Bird as well as a few copies of Wisden, the cricketers’ ’Bible’, and dozens of others. And for non-cricket lovers there are a few books about other sports.

“There are even one or two which have nothing to do with sport,” says Billy, a former rugby league player with clubs including Todmorden, Rochdale, Oldham and finishing at Hipperholme’s Whitehall Warriors when he finally retired aged 50.

“They include one or two about Frank Sinatra because my uncle was a great fan of his as well as having a great singing voice himself,” he says. “He even appeared at Batley Variety Club.”

Billy is happy for people to pay as little as £1 or £2 to raise money for Todmorden’s junior section which now has four teams under the age of 16, starting with a Tiny Tots group.

“People who come to watch the cricket can have a browse and I’m happy for others who just want to pop in and look through the books to come along,” he says.

Todmorden’s next Lancashire League home game is on Saturday June 8 against Haslingden when the books will be on sale.