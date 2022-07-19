Popular Calderdale garden centre open as usual after blaze this morning

Gordon Rigg Garden, Home and Leisure, on Rochdale Road, says it was an office that was damaged by the fire and the rest of the centre is unharmed.

It is open as usual.

As reported earlier today, crews from Todmorden, Mytholmroyd, Halifax, Rastrick, Littleborough and Rochdale were deployed to the blaze at 5.20am.

The fire this morning

Gordon Rigg has posted on its social media: "During the early hours of this morning we have suffered a fire in our garden centre. Due to the quick responses of our dedicated staff, local fire brigade and residents, damage has been limited and the fire contained.

"We will be open to the public at usual time with some restrictions and cordons in place.

"Thank you so much to everyone who called the fire department and came to lend a helping hand, it is very much appreciated."

They later posted: "At around 5.15am this morning a fire started in our store room by what we believe to be a fridge that overheated. Thankfully this happened before any staff where in the garden centre and it only spread to our storage and signs office before it was contained by the fire department who arrived very quickly.

The fire damaged an office but the rest of the garden centre is unharmed

"Thank you to both West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service who worked brilliantly to put out the fire before it spread to the main garden centre.

"We are very grateful for their hard work this morning. Also a big thank you to the our residents who called the fire department and were here to offer a helping hand.

"We have been in business 77 years and this fire certainly won’t be the end of us. The question now is what shall we build in its place, to continue to grow our beloved garden centre."