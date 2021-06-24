Popular Halifax Agriculture show cancel plans to hold 2021 event

Halifax Agriculture Show has been cancelled for another year

Run by The Halifax Agricultural Society Ltd., a team of volunteers, the show is one of the biggest in the region and attracts thousands of visitors.

However, with uncertainty still surrounding the lifting of Covid restrictions, organisers have taken the decision to cancel the 2021 event.

Posting on their Facebook page, organisers said: "It is with regret that following a committee meeting we have made the decision to cancel the 2021 show.

"There are still far too many uncertainties to be able to run the show this year and as we need the show to be a success both safety wise and financially it was decided this was the best decision for the show.

"We will be back in 2022 when hopefully the Pandemic will be a thing of the past."

The show is held each August at Savile Park, Halifax.

It is primarily an agricultural show, but people from all walks of life come together to show farm and domestic animals, produce, flowers, fruit and vegetables, and crafts. There is also show jumping, farmers markets, stalls, demonstrations and entertainment.