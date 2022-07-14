Popular Halifax town centre shoe shop to shut

Shoe shop Pediwear, in Westgate Arcade, has announced it will be shutting.

In a message to customers, it said: "We are very sorry to announce that after 46 years of retailing fine footwear we are sadly closing.

"Pediwear wish to thank all of our customers over the years for making the business such a pleasure to run. We are very grateful for your business."

Pediwear in Halifax town centre

Customers have been sharing their sadness at the news on the shop's social media.

One said: "Very sad news indeed. I have had fabulous service from Pediwear.

"You have sent shoes to Australia that I have no hope of finding here. The advice over the phone and via email was impressive and resulted in beautiful English shoes that fit correctly with no need to send back for changes. Thank you."

Another said: "You are consistently the only shop I can find school shoes for my daughter that actually fit! I’m so sad to hear this."

One said: "Sad to hear. Bought many pairs of shoes from them. Fantastic service."

And another said: "That’s so sad to hear. I’ve not found any service as amazing as yours for my little girl. You will be sadly missed."