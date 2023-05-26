Power cut in Halifax and Sowerby Bridge today hits 830 houses and businesses
More than 800 homes and businesses in Halifax and Sowerby Bridge have been hit by a power cut.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 26th May 2023, 17:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th May 2023, 17:14 BST
Northern Powergrid says 850 premises have reported blackouts, stretching from King Cross to near Crow Wood Park.
It says the cut is down to “an unexpected problem with the cables or equipment” and it hopes to restore power by 5.15pm today (Friday).
King Cross Library was among the buildings hit, and was forced to close early.