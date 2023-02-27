Praise for Halifax boxing gym for work helping refugees in partnership with St Augustine’s Centre

Halifax Star Boxing Club has history dating as far back as the 1940s, with one of the notable names to come from the gym being heavyweight boxing champion Richard Dunn, who fought Mohammed Ali in 1976. Currently the gym is run by professional heavyweight boxer Josh Sandland and ex-boxer Andy Lowrie.

In 2022 the duo launched Star Boxing as a Charity, which would allow them to work more closely with non-profits in the area. The gym partnered with St Augustine’s Centre to provide an outlet for refugees and asylum seekers in the area. St Augustine’s Centre, based on Hanson Lane in Halifax, is a community centre offering specialist advice and support to people seeking asylum and recently arrived refugees. Working together, they now run a weekly class, with over 20 attendees.

The programme has drawn praise from both figures in the community and the boxing community. Holly Lynch MP, speaking while visiting the gym, commented: “I had the pleasure of meeting with Josh Sandland and the team at Star Boxing club recently and saw first-hand the really important work they are doing. It was great to see those in the asylum process able to attend sessions and keep fit whilst also working on their English language skills. I wish all areas were able to have partnerships like this one."

Holly Lynch MP, Alicia Winbolt from England Boxing, Carly Mullaney from St Augustine’s and the team from Star Boxing

Alicia Winbolt from England Boxing, visiting at the same time, said: “The work that Halifax Star Boxing Club are doing is incredible, they are really showcasing the power that boxing can bring communities together and to change people’s lives for the better.”

Josh Sandland, Owner of Star Boxing, added: “Working with St Augustine’s has been so rewarding, both for us and for those people attending the sessions. It’s amazing to see these guys come to us from such difficult circumstances and progress so rapidly in so many ways, from their confidence to their language. Boxing gives them an outlet, but it also gives them a community that they can call home.”

