Praise for life-savers who talked down distressed man from Calderdale bridge

In September 2019 Zeeshan Rashid and a fried were seen by police officers talking to a distressed man on Elland Bridge.

When officers approached the man stood on the wrong bridge became more agitated.

He was standing on a very narrow ledge, threatening to jump into the fast flowing water below.

Zeeshan Rashid was presented with a District Commanders Commendation.

Mr Rashid and his friend built up a rapport with the male who was clearly intoxicated and they managed to gain control of him and pull him over to the right side of the bridge for officers to assist.

