President Trump inauguration: How a Calderdale cabinet-maker helped furnish the United States Capitol building in Washington DC

When you watch the inauguration of a US president outside the Capitol in Washington DC, spare a thought for a man from Calderdale who had a part in furnishing that structure more than 200 years ago.

Job Haigh was born in Norland in 1769. At one stage his family lived at Butterworth End. He was the youngest son of Richard Haigh, woolcomber, and his wife Grace Jackson, who were married at Halifax Parish Church in October 1755.

Job trained as a cabinet maker and also gained production skills, becoming a master in the field.

In September 1790 he married Mary Hopkinson at St Mary’s Church, Elland. They had two children before Job considered emigrating to North America. He set out on his own in 1793, finding work, and returning nearly five years later.

Clockwise from top. The US Capitol building in Washington DC, pictured in the early 19th century. Richard Haigh. Cabinet-maker Job Haigh, of Norland

The prognosis proving positive, shortly after his return to Yorkshire, he and his wife Elizabeth with their two daughters, Sarah and Maria, emigrated. Over the next few years in Washington, DC, more children were born to the couple.

At the time that Job arrived in Washington, an important building was under construction there, The United States Capitol, and he was employed on the project, with his mastery of cabinet-making. He also carried out fine carpentry work and cabinet-making for The White House.

Job and his family lived in Washington until around 1804, then migrated west to Highland county, Ohio. There he was a pioneer in farming, growing flax for a home-based linen-weaving operation.

His character was genial and kindly, and his home was always open to others. He hosted a number of Baptist preachers before the local chapel was built.

During the war of 1812 (during which, ironically, both The White House and The Capitol were burned by the British) Job signed up in Captain Joel Bereman’s company to defend his adopted country. I have not been able to find out if he took part in any fighting.

In 1830 the Haighs removed from Ohio, further west, to Shelby township, Tippecanoe county, Indiana. There his family thrived, and along with others, helped pioneer a new community, with businesses, shops, roads, schools and chapels. Many were involved with farming.

In the autumn of 1837 aged 68, Job returned to Yorkshire on a visit, to see his Halifax relatives and a brother who lived in Bolton. He was accompanied by his grandson, Spencer Wilson, aged 21, son of his eldest daughter Sarah. They remained here until May 1838, then returned to America.

Job died on April 10, 1841, his widow Elizabeth Hopkinson surviving until 1849. The Haigh descendants in Indiana and elsewhere proved remarkably prolific, through various families, and occasionally one will visit our area.