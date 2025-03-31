Price rises announced by Eureka and Halifax businesses as costs rise

By Sarah Fitton
Published 31st Mar 2025, 11:00 BST
Prices are about to go up at various places across Calderdale.

Several businesses and Halifax’s Eureka Children’s Museum have announced increases to their prices.

One business has said the rises are down to the increase in employers’ National Insurance (NI) contributions, which will go up to 15 per cent from April 6 with the threshold for paying NI dropping from £9,100 to £5,000.

Video game arcade Retro Station, at Wards End in Halifax town centre, has posted: “As most people will be aware, there is a significant increase to staffing costs in April. This has resulted in us having to consider our prices.

Eureka Children Museum
Eureka Children Museum

"We are able to keep most costs down but will have to raise the price of entry and party prices. Entry prices for children will be £11, adults will be £16 and a family ticket will be £42.

"Party packages will increase from £15 per person to £16. These increases take effect from May 1.

“Thank you for your continued support.”

Meantime coffee shop Jamocha, at Northgate in Halifax town centre, has also announced price rises from today.

Their owner has posted: “I’ve been stewing on it a while, trying to come up with other ideas and plans, but there is simple no other way.

"We’ve not increased our prices in nearly three years, and only once in our five years of being us.

"You all know the world as it is right now so I won’t harp on but everything price wise is going through the roof.

"My cups of coffee from our amazing supplier has increased by 20p per cup alone, and I don’t ever want to scrimp on quality, and will always stay put with Darkwoods Coffee.

"I do hope you all understand our predicament and really hope you still support our little coffee community. These decisions are never taken lightly, and are always done to ensure we can look after our colleagues and our loyal customers.

"Please support small and local as we always appreciate it.”

Eureka has said it is increasing its admission prices from April 1.

Annual passes for adults and children three and over are rising by £1 to £17.95, and for toddlers by 50p to £7.95.

Passes for babies and carers will remain free.

