Primal Scream to play The Piece Hall in Halifax

Primal Scream will play The Piece Hall next summer

The band have added the iconic venue to their 2022 ‘Screamadelica Live Tour’, commeorating the 30th anniversary of their acclaimed landmark album.

They will perform at The Piece Hall on Friday, July 8.

Tickets for the show – part of Live At The Piece Hall 2022 – go on general sale from 9am on Friday, December 3 via ticketmaster.co.uk

Screamadelica is widely regarded as one of the most influential albums of the last 30 years.

Released in 1991, and featuring such era-defining songs as Loaded, Come Together, Don't Fight It Feel It and Movin' On Up, the album is loved and revered by critics and music fans alike.

It won the first ever Mercury Music Prize in 1992 and has, to date, sold more than three million copies worldwide.

Primal Scream join fellow music legends, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Nile Rodgers and CHIC, Brit Award winner Paloma Faith and chart topper Tom Grennan as Live at The Piece Hall in 2022 headliners – with many more artists still to be announced.

Both Noel Gallagher and Paloma Faith’s shows sold out within hours of going on sale, and Nicky Chance-Thompson, Chief Executive of The Piece Hall Trust, said she is thrilled to have another huge name added to the Live At The Piece Hall 2022 line-up.

“Screamadelica is packed with some of indie rock’s most recognisable anthems and it’s going to be amazing to see these acclaimed and adored songs played live here at this historic and truly special venue.