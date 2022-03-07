Problem pests see Calderdale Council called out hundreds of times over past three years

New figures reveal that the council's pest control service has attended 532 separate incidents involving vermin and creepy crawlies in Calderdale.

There were 274 call-outs in 2019-20, dropping to just 60 in 2020-21 before rising to 198 so far in 2021-22.

Wasps and bees account for the most call-outs with 293, while rats have been responsible for 129 call-outs.

Bees were among the problem pests dealt with

Mice were the reason behind 48 call-outs, fleas accounted for 34 call-outs and there were 12 call-outs for bed bugs.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Services and Communities, Coun Jenny Lynn, said: “The Council’s pest control provides an important service for residents suffering with problems related to a range of different pests, including insects, rodents and birds.

“No one likes having to call out pest control, but we do our best to ensure that any issues are resolved quickly and efficiently. Each problem requires a different solution and as part of the service our officers will also look to deal with the root cause of the issue - this can include advice on waste management and minor repairs. We can also give free advice on a range of pest control matters.

“The past two years have been challenging for the service, as it’s had to overcome the difficulties posed by the COVID pandemic. However, the service is now fully operational again and staff are carrying out work for both residents and businesses in the borough.

