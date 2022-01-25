Proposed 27-acre Crosslee development in Hipperholme aiming to create a community to be proud of

An artist's impression of the site

The proposed mixed-use development, at Crosslee Park in Hipperholme, will be heard by Calderdale Council’s planning committee in the coming weeks.

It is currently an unused piece of land following the closure of the former Crosslee tumble dryer factory.

Crosslee Properties Director, David Ross, believes the space has a lot to offer.

He said: "When production ceased at our longstanding tumble dryer factory in 2019, we considered our options for the land which would become derelict. Having been a part of the Calderdale community for so long we were keen not to just disappear.

"This led to our plans and subsequent proposal for Crosslee Park, a mixed-use development which could bring new homes, employment and an array of economic benefits to the area where the factory once stood.

"Our proposed scheme has a number of benefits, however perhaps most crucially, is its deliverability.

"The project is ready to go and, following a planning decision, can be delivered in a timely manner.

"This means it’s not drawn out over too many years, which can often be a concern of the local area. Crosslee Park already has businesses on board and the project could be a speedy one."

Mr Ross says more than 60,000 square feet of new commercial floorspace at Crosslee Park will be available for new and existing businesses.

"Throughout the construction period, it’s expected there will be increased demand for local suppliers and services, and once complete, new food shopping facilities for Hipperholme will help retain more local household expenditure.

"We’re passionate about the local area and have had local people work for us for decades. To be able to replace our now unused land and create new homes is a positive thing and we’re eager to help meet the considerable housing need in Calderdale.

"Subject to outline planning consent being secured, Crosslee Park will provide 106 private one- to five-bedroom houses alongside a new care home and assisted living facility and 24 retirement bungalows.