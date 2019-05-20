Punters must pay to attend Chow Down at Halifax’s Piece Hall

Organisers of this year’s Chow Down at The Piece Hall have confirmed they will be charging £3 admission for the popular food festival.

After welcoming over 120,000 people last year - when the event was free to attend - Chow Down returns for three weekends of independent street food, craft ale, cocktails, live music and family-friendly activities between 24-27 May, 26-28 July and 23-26 August.

The Piece Hall building will be open as usual and free of charge to visitors who want to enjoy the shops, cafes, tourist information and heritage spaces.

Chow Down’s entry fee will be charged within an enclosed festival area in The Piece Hall grounds. For those who choose to attend Chow Down, the £3 entry fee will gain you entry for the entire weekend with a stamp allowing you to leave and re-enter throughout the weekend once you have paid. Under 14’s go free.