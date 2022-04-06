Queensbury fish and chip shop to shut over rising fish and energy prices

The popular take away on Brighouse Road will be closed from Saturday, April 16.

Its owners - who have run the shop for the last three years - posted on social media: "Unfortunately due to the continuing rise in costs of fish, energy and other essential materials, it is just not cost-effective to continue running the business.

"This has not been an easy decision for us as we have been really busy and value all of our customers.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Queensbury Fisheries is to close this month

"We have had the most amazing time building up our small family business to where it is today and would like to thank all our customers for your support.

"We have had so many laughs with you all along the way.