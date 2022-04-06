Queensbury fish and chip shop to shut over rising fish and energy prices
Queensbury Fisheries is shutting this month because of rising costs.
The popular take away on Brighouse Road will be closed from Saturday, April 16.
Its owners - who have run the shop for the last three years - posted on social media: "Unfortunately due to the continuing rise in costs of fish, energy and other essential materials, it is just not cost-effective to continue running the business.
"This has not been an easy decision for us as we have been really busy and value all of our customers.
"We have had the most amazing time building up our small family business to where it is today and would like to thank all our customers for your support.
"We have had so many laughs with you all along the way.
"A huge thank you again for your custom through the last three years."