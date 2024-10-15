Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Loved ones of Hebden Bridge’s Lindsay Rimer are inviting people to join in with a community gathering in her memory.

People are being asked to join Lindsay’s family at Calder Holmes Park in Hebden Bridge at 1.30pm on Saturday, October 26 to remember the schoolgirl.

It is almost 30 years since 13-year-old Lindsay left her home in Cambridge Street to buy cornflakes on November 7, 1994 but never returned.

Her body was found five months later in Rochdale Canal but, despite extensive police inquiries, her killer has never been found.

Lindsay Rimer

Lindsay’s family have been asking people who knew Lindsay to get in touch with them via a Facebook page to share their memories of her.

In a post announcing the gathering, they say they are reaching out to “residents of Hebden Bridge, Mythomroyd, Todmorden and surrounding areas, and anyone who was affected by her disappearance, murder and police investigation”.

They added: “This is to show how crimes of this nature affect not just the immediate family but ripple out to the wider community.

Lindsay on CCTV camera footage before she went missing.

"Lindsay's family and friends will be present and we will be filming this gathering with the help of Kane Clemans. Please be aware filming will take place using a drone and photographic stills will be taken from the footage.”

In an earlier message, Lindsay’s family said: “Over the years, we have had an incredible amount of support from the people of Hebden (and beyond) and we’re asking for a bit more this year.

"We’re looking to do a big push for information on what happened to Lindsay to coincide with the anniversary of her disappearance."