Remembrance Sunday commemorations cancelled for second year running in Bailiff Bridge

A previous Remembrance Day service in Bailiff Bridge

Organiser Malcolm Silkstone said it was a particularly difficult decision given this year is the centenary of the Royal British Legion and Bailiff Bridge Park, but says the event will return next year.

He said: "I've tried to look at both sides of it, but after getting advice and speaking to the schools I just felt that by November there could be a greater risk with Covid so I've taken the decision not to do the public event in the park this year.

"I started this event in 2004 and we had 70 people, the last time we did it in 2019 there were about 2,000 people, including six schools, brownies, guides, cubs, scouts, businesses, Neil Davidson, the Mayor of Calderdale."

The clean up event in Bailiff Bridge

One event that did go ahead last weekend was a village clean-up by dozens of volunteers.

"Over the last two years we haven't been able to do much in the community, but we decided to have a working party over a weekend," Malcolm said.

"It was 10am to 1pm on both days and we had an excellent response from the community, from the residents of Bailiff Bridge.

"We did a lot of work in the park and the surrounding streets, things like litter picks, weeding, sweeping, painting, to bring the village back to a good state.

"We got lots of support, there were 50 people over the two days, Councillor David Kirton, support from Calderdale Council and the Costcutter store in the village.

"It was a really good event, lots of hard work and we've certainly improved the look of the park and the village."

Coun David Kirton (Con, Hipperholme and Lightcliffe Ward), said: "It was absolutely fantastic, they filled 150 bags of rubbish and there was a huge pile of cuttings and branches from trees.

"The park's been neglected over the last two years because of the Covid situation.

"From what I've been told it equated to around 300 hours of work, and it's assisting the council in their plans for maintaining the park.

"I'd like to say a massive big thank you to all the residents of Bailiff Bridge for taking park, to Malcolm Silkstone, the chairman of the residents' association, for arranging it all, and council officers that were involved in setting it up.