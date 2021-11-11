Remembrance Sunday in Calderdale: These are the services that are set to take place

Remembrance Sunday, Halifax war memorial

Last year, Remembrance events were held virtually or as an individual moment of reflection, but 2021 events will once again feature the full parade through Halifax on Remembrance Sunday November 14 and a service of Remembrance at the Cenotaph near Halifax Minster.

The 2021 parade will start at Halifax Town Hall as usual, with dignitaries and veterans assembling from 10am.

The parade will march via Princess Street, Southgate, Horton Street, Square Road and King Street, before assembling at the Cenotaph near Halifax Minster at around 10.40am.

The Cenotaph service will start at 10.45am, including a two-minute silence at 11am. A further service of remembrance will then take place inside the Minster.

Those not on parade are asked to assemble at the Cenotaph to welcome the parade. Attendees are also asked to be mindful of COVID safety throughout and continue to follow the five big things, including keeping our distance from those we don’t live with, where possible, and wearing a face covering if necessary, to help reduce transmission of the virus.

Here is a rundown of services set to take place:

Barkisland - 12noon at Barkisland War Memorial.

Brighouse - 3pm at St Martin’s Parish Church, Brighouse

Clifton - 10.30am at Clifton War Memorial Gardens, Towngate.

Halifax - 10.45am at the Cenotaph. 11.15am at Halifax Minster.

Illingworth & Bradshaw - 9.45am at St John the Evangelist, then 10.55am at the Cenotaph on the junction of Pavement Lane and Riley Lane for the Act of Remembrance, including the two minutes silence. The service ends around 11.15am and people are welcome to join the congregation at St John’s Community Centre (adjacent to the Church) for refreshments.

Luddendenfoot 1.45pm at Holmes Park War Memorial. After the service, refreshments will hopefully be served in the community centre adjacent to Holmes Park, where a display focused on those who left Luddendenfoot to serve in WW1 and WW2 is also planned.

Mytholmroyd - 2pm at Memorial Gardens for wreath laying. Arranged by St Michael’s Church, Mytholmroyd.

Northowram – Meet at 10.15am for 10.30am Combined service in St Matthew’s Church, Northowram. At 12.15pm there will be a ceremony at Norwood Green War Memorial arranged by St John’s Church, Coley.

Ovenden & District - 10am at St George’s CofE Church with wreath laying ceremony at 11am. Refreshments available after service in the hall opposite the Church.

Ripponden - 10am at Ripponden War Memorial for Service of Remembrance.

Rishworth - 9am at Rishworth War Memorial.

Siddal - 10.30am at St Mark’s Church including two-minute-silence at the war memorial.

Sowerby Bridge - The parade will meet at Bairstow Mount at 10.15am to leave at 10.30am for Crow Wood Park Memorial Gates for a service to begin at 10.45am. The service will include wreath laying and will end approximately 11.15am.

Southowram – 10.45am at the War Memorial at Howgate Hill, supported by St Anne’s Church.

Todmorden - Assemble at 10.50am at the Garden of Remembrance in Centre Vale Park.