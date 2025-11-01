Remembrance Sunday: List of Remembrance services taking place across Halifax, Hebden Bridge, Brighouse and Todmorden

Parades and services will be held across Calderdale on Remembrance Sunday to honour the fallen.

Communities around the borough will come together on November 9 to pay respects to those who lost their lives in the two world wars and more recent conflicts.

Hilary Barber, Vicar of Halifax Minster, said Remembrance has additional poignancy in the town.

“Remembrance comes round each year as the weather cools down, and the leaves change colour and fall,” he said.

A Remembrance Day service in Calderdale last year

“As the seasons come and go, we will always remember those who gave their lives in the Great and Second World Wars, and those who continue this very day, to serve in the Armed Forces, on the land, at sea, and in the air.

“In Halifax this takes on additional poignancy with our connections to the Duke of Wellington Regiment, now subsumed in the Yorkshire Regiment. Every street either had a member of the Regiment or family who served in it.

“May they rest in peace and rise in glory.”

Here is a list of the services taking place around the borough on Remembrance Sunday, November 9.

Bailiff Bridge

The memorial service is held in Bailiff Bridge Memorial Park starting at about 10.30am on Sunday 9 November. Service at 11am.

Barkisland, Ripponden and Rishworth

1. Rishworth War Memorial, Oldham Road, 9am – 9.30am. Wreath laying. Walking from Rishworth War Memorial to Ripponden War Memorial

2. Service at Ripponden War Memorial, 10am – 10.30am. Wreath laying. Service at St Bartholomew’s Church, Ripponden. Meet at the Cricket Club at Barkisland at 12pm, walk round past the post office, onto Barkisland War Memorial.

3. Service at Barkisland War Memorial, 12.15pm - 12.30pm. Wreath laying. Accompanied by a marching band. Refreshments served at Barkisland Church following the service at the war memorial.

Brighouse

Service at 10.45am with a hymn and opening prayer at St Martin’s Church. Then proceed to the Cenotaph in the library gardens for the Act of Remembrance before 11am. Then back to church for the remainder of the service and refreshments. Service in St Martin’s Parish Church, Brighouse.

Clifton

Clifton Village Memorial Garden

Muster 10.50am. Service 11am. Dispersal 11.15am.

Elland

Assemble at the memorial at 10.50am for the 11am service and wreath laying. Elland War Memorial, Hullen Edge Park, Hullen Edge Road, Elland, HX5 0QY.

Greetland (for Stainland, Greetland and district)

Assemble at the memorial at 1.50pm. Service at 2pm. Service and wreath laying. Refreshments afterwards at Stainland Cricket Club.

Halifax

10am - Assemble at the Town Hall if joining the parade. At about 10.20am the parade leaves the Town Hall and heads to the Cenotaph. 10.45am – Cenotaph service and Act of Remembrance. 11.15am - Remembrance Day Service, Halifax Minster.

Hebden Bridge

St James Church, Church Lane, HX7 6DS at 9.30am for refreshments followed by a Service of Remembrance at 10am. Then make your own way to the Hebden Bridge Memorial Gardens for 10.45am to join the Act of Remembrance. Please contact [email protected] for further information or to confirm your attendance.

Illingworth and Bradshaw

Church service at St John’s to start at 9.45am, followed by service and laying of wreaths at the Cenotaph and a short service at 11am. Refreshments will be served after the service in the community centre.

Luddenden Foot

The service starts at 2pm with officials and residents forming in Holmes Park at 1.45pm. The service will be led by Rev Ian Sparks and Friendly Band will be providing the music. Wreaths are normally laid by the police, a local councillor and members of the community at the war memorial.

Mytholmroyd

There will be a parade from Mytholmroyd Community Centre at 2pm. If you would like to join the parade, please assemble in the community centre car park from 1.45pm. The Act of Remembrance will take place in the Mytholmroyd Memorial Gardens at 2.15pm. After the Act of Remembrance, you are invited to St Michael’s Church where a service will take place from 2.45pm, followed by refreshments. Please contact [email protected] for further information or to confirm your attendance.

Northowram

Meet at 10.15am for 10.30am. Combined service including reading of names on war memorial and laying of wreaths in St Matthew’s Church, Northowram. Royal British Legion Colour party in attendance. 12.15pm for 12.30pm ceremony at Norwood Green war memorial arranged by St John’s Church, Coley, attended by RBL. Tuesday 11 November - 10.50am for 11.00am silence. Ceremony at memorial stone, The Green, Northowram (arranged by Northowram Scarecrow Event Committee) and attended by RBL.

Ovenden and District

St Georges Church, Lee Mount. Meet in church at 10.15am on Sunday 9 November. The service begins at 10.30am. The wreath laying will take place at 11am at the memorial at the back of the church. There will be tea/coffee and biscuits in the church hall afterwards.

Rastrick

The Anglican and Methodist Church of St Matthew, Rastrick. Remembrance service in church at 10am, followed by procession to Rastrick Library memorial for 11am for wreath laying. Refreshments afterwards in the parish centre opposite the church.

Shelf

Since 1995, the parade and service at the Cenotaph have been organised by firstly the Guides and the Boys’ Brigade and then by Shelf Gala Committee, all in conjunction with either St Michael’s Church or Bethel Chapel on alternate years. This year it is the turn of Bethel Chapel, Shelf. Parade forms 10.30am to 10.40am. Parade assembles 10.45am. Parade departs for Cenotaph at 10.50am. Service at Cenotaph with two minutes’ silence at 11am. Reading of Roll of Honour at 11.05am. Laying of wreaths. Short address by representative of Bethel Chapel, Shelf. Parade forms and departs Cenotaph at 11.25am. Parade dismiss at Witts car park at 11.30am. Please note these are approximate times and will be fine-tuned nearer the date.

Southowram

Gather at war memorial at Pinnar Lane at 10.45am. Service and wreath laying to take place at 11am.

Sowerby Bridge

Parade to meet at Bairstow Mount, 10.20am or Crow Wood Park memorial gates, 10.35am. Service to start as the parade arrives. Wreaths will be laid during the service. No social event following the service.

Stainland

See details for Greetland above.

Todmorden

Service at 11am. Arrive at Garden of Remembrance, Centre Vale Park for 10.45am. Service includes wreath laying, small march through the park with a salute at the first shelter between the remembrance garden and playground. Get together at the Royal Legion after the service, at White Hart Fold.

Warley

Outside service in the village in the triangle of road in front of the Maypole. People gather from 10.15am onwards for a service led by a minister from Warley St John’s and St Hilda’s Church which commences at 10.45am. The service includes prayers, reading, hymns, two minutes’ silence at 11am and laying of wreaths by a ward councillor, police, community association, church, uniformed groups and British Legion. Following the service there is a procession escorted by the police from the village to Warley Church where a service that has already started in the church is continued with the congregation who have met there and those who have processed from the village. After the combined service is concluded, refreshments are served in the church.