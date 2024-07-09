Rick Astley tour: Joy for Halifax youngsters as they get to meet pop icon Rick Astley before his Piece Hall show
and live on Freeview channel 276
Rick Astley took time before his performance at The Piece Hall to speak to youngsters Arthur, Alexander and Charlie.
Ann McColgan, Arthur’s grandma, said: “Arthur got to meet him and have photos with him and was treated to tickets to watch the concert.
"Rick and his band and team were so lovely kind and caring to him.”
One of the country’s most beloved pop stars, Rick headed to the historic Halifax venue with special guests Lightning Seeds.
Clearly moved by the splendour of the venue, Rick told the 6,000-capacity crowd: “What an amazing place to do a concert – I’ve been looking forward to this one for ages!”
Live at The Piece Hall continues tonight with hip hop artist Loyle Carner.
Tom Jones will perform on Friday night, followed by IDLES on Saturday evening.
Until August 31, The Piece Hall is opening at the earlier time of 9am, seven days a week.
While the stage will be up through the summer, all of the building’s independent shops are all open as usual.
The Piece Hall will close a little earlier at 4pm on show days to make final preparations for the evening gigs.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.