Ripponden pub to host three days of fundraising for Overgate Hospice

Team members Freya Lightfoot and Daisy Sheppard from The Silk Mill, Ripponden.

The showpiece evening taking place on Saturday 20 November will be hosted by Vegas Elvis, with live music, raffle and charity auction from 7pm. The event will be free entry and donations to Overgate Hospice encouraged.

The auction will feature highly sought-after items, such as tickets to an England international Rugby Union fixture at Twickenham, an Everton Football Club shirt signed by the entire squad and further items to be unveiled on the night.

Raffle prizes have come courtesy of donations from local Ripponden businesses, including HT Fitness, XIV Salon, The Whitehouse and The Spring Rock. A special donation of a £50 meal and drink voucher has been made by The Spring Rock, Greetland, in honour of Carol Ann Vickers former landlady of The Star, Greetland, who was a lifelong supporter of Overgate Hospice before she passed away last year.

Vegas Elvis will perform a medley of Elvis Pressley’s best loved songs, that will have guests Jailhouse Rock-ing in aid of a good cause.

In preparation for Saturday’s main event, the popular local pub will also be taking part in a Calderdale-wide Overgate Hospice Big Pub Quiz, on Thursday 18 November from 8pm. Followed by a German beer themed experience in aid of the hospice on Friday 19 November.

James Cooper, Director at The Silk Mill, said: “The Overgate Hospice holds a special place as local charity and service in our community. Throughout our three days of fundraising efforts at The Silk Mill, it’s our hope that we can bring the local and wider community together and raise some vital funds to support those that care for our loved ones when they’re most in need.

“The support we have received from local individuals and businesses in providing auction items and raffle prizes has been inspiring. It’s thanks to them that we are able to put on this event, and I’m sure that with the support of all the generous folks in our local area we’ll raise plenty of money for the hospice.”