Rishi Sunak: Halifax diners including bride-to-be shocked to find Prime Minister sitting at next table

Guests at a Halifax hotel and restaurant will have been surprised to find the Prime Minister dining alongside them last night.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 8th Mar 2024, 13:49 GMT
Rishi Sunak could have stayed at any hotel in West Yorkshire during his visit to the area yesterday and today but he chose Halifax’s Holdsworth House Hotel and Restaurant.

And, rather than having his evening meal in a private room, he chose to eat in the restaurant with his team and alongside regular guests who included a bride-to-be getting married at the venue today.

General Manager Chris Meehan said it was a “surreal” experience but also an honour.

Rishi Sunak stayed at Holdsworth House last night and was in Rastrick this morningRishi Sunak stayed at Holdsworth House last night and was in Rastrick this morning
"It was an honour to host a world leader and the office of the Prime Minister and his team,” he said.

"He said he had heard good things about us and chose to have his dinner in our restaurant yesterday evening.”

The hotel has previously hosted many other famous faces including Led Zeppelin’s Robert Plant, Hollywood stat Ewan McGregor, Happy Valley’s James Norton and The Beatles.

The Prime Minister stayed at Holdsworth House Hotel and Restaurant in HalifaxThe Prime Minister stayed at Holdsworth House Hotel and Restaurant in Halifax
The Prime Minister stayed at Holdsworth House Hotel and Restaurant in Halifax
As reported by the Courier, several people spotted the Prime Minister’s convoy of cars and blue light escort travelling through Halifax and Brighouse yesterday when he is known to have been visiting businesses in Ossett and Holmfirth.

He was also in Rastrick this morning, visiting The Sun Inn.

He was joined by MP for the Calder Valley Craig Whittaker and the Conservative candidate for the Calder Valley for the next general election, Vanessa Lee.

Lance De Block, landlord at the pub, said: “It was an honour to meet the Prime Minister and thank him for all that he did over the furlough as that kept my staff and business going.”

