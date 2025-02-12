Road in Sowerby Bridge that has only just re-opened after 18 months is to close again

Part of a road in Sowerby Bridge that has only just re-opened after being closed for 18 months has been shut again.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Subsidence on Bairstow Lane in Sowerby Bridge saw it closed in August 2023, but it was finally re-opened at the end of last month, to the relief of residents.

But part of the road has been closed again to allow reconstruction of a retaining wall to be completed, work which the Courier understands has been commissioned by Calderdale Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yorkshire Water say they have works planned on the road from February 17 to February 21.

Bairstow Lane in Sowerby Bridge

A Yorkshire Water spokesperson said: “We will be working on Bairstow Lane from 17 February to repair damage to our network.

”As the repair requires an excavation, the road will need to be closed for the safety of our team, road users, and pedestrians.

"We apologise for the inconvenience and thank customers for their patience. We’ll work as quickly as we can, and re-open the road as soon as it is safe to do so.”

Calderdale Council has been contacted for comment.