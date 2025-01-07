Road in Sowerby Bridge that was closed following subsidence finally near to being re-opened after more than a year

Bairstow Lane in Sowerby Bridge

A road in Sowerby Bridge is set to finally re-open more than a year after it was closed when part of it collapsed.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bairstow Lane, in Sowerby Bridge, was closed in August 2023 when subsidence occurred there, and has been causing disruption since then for residents, who have been waiting for it to re-open.

But Calderdale Council says that work to repair the road are close to being finished.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Sarah Courtney, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Transport, said: “The works to repair Bairstow Lane are very nearly complete.

"We know how important it is to local residents to have the road open again, and we are working hard to make this happen as soon as possible.

"We hope to reopen at least one lane of traffic by the end of January. This will, of course, depend on the wintry weather that could come our way throughout the month.

“This complex project has involved a significant amount of detailed engineering works, including installing over 50 reinforced concrete piles for the foundations, and 50 metres of reinforced concrete retaining wall, plus utility works.

“The final stages will include resurfacing the road and facing the wall with natural stone that’s in keeping with the look of the area.”