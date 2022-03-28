Rolex watch with guide price of £35,000 to go up for sale at Halifax auction

The watch

The Rolex 6263 Daytona 'Big Red' Cosmograph has been brought in for auction by an ex-sports professional, who wishes to remain anonymous, and carries an initial conservative guide price of around £35,000.

The Daytona is arguably one of the most sought after watches in the world, and has a strong connection to the world of motor racing, given Rolex's work with the then land speed record holder, Malcolm Campbell, in producing a technically reliable timepiece, that in the end proved a key part of the icon's Daytona Beach successful record setting attempts in the 1930's.

This model of watch also carries some notoriety in the world of celebrities too, as Oscar-winning actor Paul Newman has been an ambassador of the Daytona Big Red, ever since one was given to him as a present in the late 1960's.

Lead Auctioneer and Owner, James Watson, said: "This is such an amazing and iconic piece to have come through our doors and to say I'm proud to have it with us for sale couldn't be more of an understatement. I'm confident that there'll be some frenzied bidding and we're hopeful of a record result for us."

Halifax Mill Auctioneers sale starts at 12pm on Sunday April 3 and features bidding online as well as room and phone bidding at their central Halifax location off Kings Cross Road.