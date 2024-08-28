Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A church roof in Calderdale that is in danger of collapsing is set to be saved thanks to a £10,000 donation.

The Yorkshire stones slates on the roof of St Paul Church in King Cross are too heavy for the current structure of the church, and there is a risk it will collapse.

St Paul is on Historic England’s Heritage at Risk Register due to the urgent repairs needed.

One of the trusses – part of the framework of the roof – has already cracked, costing £60,000 to temporarily repair to make the church safe in the short term.

Inside the church

There is a risk more trusses will fail if repairs are not carried out soon.

The church is a lifeline for many in the local community, running coffee mornings, crafts groups, heritage talks, events and concerts.

One of the local school’s recent Ofsted report highlighted their teaching of religious studies, noting their visits to St Paul.

And now the church is to share in a £735,326 urgent funding payout from the National Churches Trust.

A view of the church

A £10,000 National Churches Trust grant will help to pay for urgent repairs to the roof and gutters to help make the church watertight again.

On the recommendation of the National Churches Trust, the church will also receive a £5,000 Wolfson Fabric Repair Grant from the Wolfson Foundation.

Making the building safe again will mean the church is able to move forward with its plans to develop the church building so that it can be used even more by the local community.

There are plans to install a new organ, which will be used by organists and organ scholars based at Huddersfield and Leeds Universities.

Claire Walker, Chief Executive of the National Churches Trust, said: "The National Churches Trust is delighted to be able to support St Paul church to enable them to carry out urgent roof repairs to their beautiful building.

"Not only will this protect this important heritage, but it will help to keep the church building open and serving local people.

“Whether seeking quiet reflection, access to community services or a place to worship, the National Churches Trust helps hundreds of churches each year and with the support of local people, keeps them thriving today and tomorrow.”

Paul Ramsbottom, Chief Executive of the Wolfson Foundation, said: "Historic churches, essential to their communities, often face substantial challenges alongside expensive maintenance and repairs.

"We are delighted to continue to partner with the National Churches Trust to ensure these cherished buildings are preserved and maintained for future worshippers and visitors.”

Fr. Nigel Stimpson, Vicar of St Paul’s, said: “We are extremely grateful for the National Churches Trust's support for our re-roofing project. Not only is their generous grant a real boost towards our fundraising efforts, but a welcome source of encouragement to progress the work.

“Once completed, we will be able to further develop the facilities of this fine Grade II listed church building, to make it a truly excellent community facility for the wonderfully diverse community that is King Cross.”