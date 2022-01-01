Royal honour for inspiring Calderdale ballerina Barbara

Ballerina Barbara Peters

Barbara Peters, who lives in Greetland and currently teaches at Dance Arena in Brighouse, has been awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM) in the New Year’s Honours 2022 list for services to dance.

The 83-year-old has been dancing since she was two and is well known across Calderdale for inspiring others to pull on their ballet and tap shoes.

She trained at the Royal Academy of Dance, where she was recently made a fellow, and co-founded, with her daughter Claire, the now world-famous dance school babyballet.

Barbara dancing as a child

Barbara opened her own dance school in 1962 and has now been teaching for an incredible 66 years.

She has also worked as a dance examiner, travelling to the whole of Europe, America and Hong Kong.

Not even a global pandemic could stop her, with the determined pensioner taking her lessons online during lockdown.

Her virtual international class has not only kept people, including NHS workers, physically fit but has been vital and indispensable in maintaining their mental wellbeing.

In 2019, at 80 years old, she performed on the hit BBC TV show The Greatest Dancer and recently was on the nation’s screens again, this time featuring on Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two, showing why age should not prevent you from doing what you love, learning something new and keeping active.

She said she was shocked when she found out about the Queen’s award but feels “very honoured”.

“It’s a privilege,” she said.

“I started teaching at a very young age and I’m still teaching now.

“I’ve given my whole life to dance. My job has been my passion.”