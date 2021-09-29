RSPCA and Halifax Minster to hold Animal Blessing Service for World Animal Day

RSPCA and Halifax Minster working together to provide an Animal Blessing Service for World Animal Day

This annual service celebrates World Animal Day by giving attendees the chance to bring their beloved pets along to an animal friendly service, meet some other furry friends and get blessed.

This special service takes place at 2pm on October 3 at Halifax Minster.

Fay Gibbons, Digital & Events Fundraiser from the RSPCA branch said: “We think World Animal Day is a day worth celebrating and we’re inviting everyone to join us for what is always a beautiful service in a truly stunning church.

"It’s a unique experience to have our furry friends join us in the pews, but if that may be stressful for your pet or perhaps your pet has crossed the rainbow bridge, a photo can be blessed instead.”

All animals are invited to attend, but dogs must be kept on a lead and small animals, such as cats, hamsters, rabbits etc, kept in carriers.

All animals will be blessed in their seat and the service usually lasts around 45 minutes.

The RSPCA animal centre in Halifax is a self-funded, local charity and is hoping to raise awareness of the animal welfare work they do within the Halifax, Huddersfield and Bradford areas.

All proceeds raised on the day will be split between the RSPCA branch and the Halifax Minster.