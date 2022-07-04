The RSPCA calling on the giving of pets as prizes to be banned. The charity is urging local authorities across England and Wales to act to protect these animals that otherwise often will suffer as a consequence of being given away.

Reports have stalled since coronavirus restrictions began and shows stopped taking place - but the RSPCA fear this will change this summer as fairgrounds and fetes return properly for 2022.

Since 2015, the RSPCA has had 147 calls about goldfish and other aquatic animals being given as prizes - with a small number of these calls coming in over the past two years.

RSPCA campaign calls for ban on giving away goldfish as prizes

However public opinion proves to be strong on the issue as last year more than 9,000 RSPCA supporters called upon their local authority to make a change and stop this practice from happening on their land.

Lee Gingell, RSPCA’s public affairs manager for local government in England, said: “As Covid restrictions ease, there's a real risk that goldfish as prizes will return in big numbers as funfairs and festivals resume.

"Animal ownership is a big responsibility - and while goldfish can make great companions, they shouldn't be acquired via a spur-of-the-moment game. Goldfish are easily stressed and very often fish that are won as prizes suffer miserably from shock, oxygen starvation or die from changes in water temperature, and many may die before their new owners can get them home.

“They're misunderstood pets - as they can make great companions; but can actually be challenging to look after and new owners must do their research before they acquire the fish, not afterwards. When bringing a fish home for the first time, it’s important to set the tank up at least two weeks in advance to make sure it’s all running smoothly, and this just isn’t possible for someone who’s won a fish without being prepared for it.”

There are 22 local authorities in England who have already implemented bans or are taking action against this practice - and the RSPCA urges others to join them.

It is hoped that more local authorities will follow this summer. Supporters are being urged to take the action on the RSPCA website which will let your local councillor know that pets as prizes are a no-win situation. The RSPCA hope this will continue to make the case to both the UK Government and Welsh Government that pets being given away as prizes should be banned outright, and that national legislation in both countries is ultimately a requirement.