RSPCA rescues sheep from barbed-wire trap on farm field near Halifax Ski and Snowboard Centre

The ewe’s neck and feet were wrapped in the wire after it appears she became stuck in a gap between a brick wall and fence near to the Halifax Ski and Snowboard Centre.

After receiving a call from a member of the public, RSPCA Inspector Adam Dickinson and Animal Rescue Officer (ARO) James Metcalfe were quickly on the scene on Wednesday, February 28, to assist the unfortunate farm animal.

The pair caught the sheep and then James used a cutting tool to break up the wire, some of which had become embedded in the sheep’s skin, while Adam held the animal safe.

While the RSPCA does refer incidents involving farm animals to the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA), this sheep’s predicament was an emergency situation to which the animal charity could lend its expertise.

“The barbed wire was wrapped quite deeply around the poor sheep’s neck and needed specialist equipment to remove. James had some tools in his van and we were able to get to work,” said RSPCA Inspector Dickinson.

“It took an hour to catch and cut the poor creature free and it proved to be quite an intricate operation as James had to cut around her wool to remove the wire.

"While she had some wounds to the back of her neck and toes, fortunately, they were superficial.

“It was quite an unusual position for her to get trapped in and it looks like she’s gone through a gap or fallen down an embankment and got stuck.”

After freeing the sheep, the inspectors passed on the details of the rescue and the animal’s tag to APHA in the hope that the landowner responsible will come forward.

The inspector added: “It was a rural location, but it’s not that far out of Halifax and there were 30 or so other sheep around. There have been reports of fly tipping in the area and it looks like this roll of wire was fly tipped.

