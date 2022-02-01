RSPCA sending out mystery 'Valentail's' messages to supporters from animals in their care

Kittens Esme & Alice are currently looking for their loving forever home – could they be your Valentail?

Not only can you send a card to one of the animals in their centre, but any supporter who donates to the appeal will also receive a surprise message from an animal in their care on Valentine’s Day.

The Valentail’s appeal will run from February 1 to 14, with donors receiving a heartfelt message from an RSPCA animal on Valentine’s Day and being automatically entered into a prize draw to win a Valentine’s Hamper too.

The RSPCA branch hopes the appeal will raise vital funds, find homes for the animals in their care and engage the local community by having a little fun this February.

Fay Gibbons, Digital & Events Fundraiser said, “Valentine’s Day is traditionally a time for love and our February appeal gives you the chance to show you care for local animals in need. Some of our animals have never experienced love in their lives before, which is why this appeal means a lot to us!

“We’ve made Valentail’s even more quirky this year by asking the public to make a small online donation and in return, you’ll receive a surprise message from one of our ‘Lonely Paws Club!’. This is a really unique appeal, so we hope that our supporters and local community will get involved and join in the fun!’’

You can donate from February 1 to 14 by visiting their website at www.rspcahalifaxhuddersfieldbradford.org.uk or follow the local RSPCA branch on their social media channels.

The self-funding Animal Centre also asks their supporters to share who they received their Valentines message from on their own social media platforms, with the hashtag #MyValentail.

The aim of this is to get the animals trending online on Valentine’s Day – Monday, February 14, in the hope that it may find them new, loving homes.

The RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield & Bradford Branch estimates that it costs £132 a month to look after each animal in their centre, so donations to the Valentail’s Appeal will go a long way to help the branch find homes for the many cats, dogs and small animals in their care.

If you would like to make a donation towards the Valentail’s Appeal to receive your animal message and be entered into the branch’s Valentine’s prize draw, simply visit: www.rspcahalifaxhuddersfieldbradford.org.uk/valentails-2022.