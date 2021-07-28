Rudi leavor,

Tributes have been paid to Rudi Leavor, who was described as a 'lovely and extraordinary man' who 'gave himself selflessly and tirelessly' to his community well into his nineties.

Rudi, born in Berlin in 1926, fled to the UK in 1937 after his father secured a visa to become a dentist when he began to fear Jewish persecution in Nazi Germany.

The widower was known in Bradford West Yorkshire, for his 'lovely voice' and his efforts promoting and enhancing inter-faith community relations.

Following the sad news Councillor Chris Pillai JP, the Mayor of Calderdale and Chair of Calderdale Interfaith Council, said: “We are deeply saddened by the news of Rudi’s death. Rudi was a remarkable man and made a big impact in Calderdale, especially through his work with Calderdale Interfaith Council and on the Holocaust Memorial Day commemorations.

“Calderdale Interfaith Council, Calderdale Council and the borough’s faith communities celebrate the life of Rudi, and send our condolences to his family, friends and the Jewish community at Bradford Synagogue.

“Rudi died in the early hours of today from COVID-19, aged 95. He was a Holocaust survivor and came to England and made his home in Bradford. As well as training to become a dentist, he was a big family man, and a very committed practising Jew, taking on the role of Cantor and Chair of the Synagogue. Rudi was part of the energy behind the new Holocaust Memorial Museum at Huddersfield University, which opened recently.

“Rudi was also strongly in favour of bringing together the faith communities across West Yorkshire, and was an active member of Calderdale Interfaith Council. His rendition of the Mourning Song which he sang on Remembrance Sunday in Halifax Minster will live on in the memories of all who heard him sing, and at Holocaust Memorial Day events for many years.”

Rudi previously recalled how his father had been arrested by the Gestapo, the secret police of Nazi Germany, which was the final impetus for him to seek refuge in the UK.

His father secured a UK visa working as a dentist and was told to pick a place aside from London and Manchester which were too overcrowded with Jewish refugees.

They ended up in Bradford where Rudi lived his entire life and went on to become a dentist himself.

The community stalwart spoke during Holocaust Memorial in January this year, and said he woke up each morning thinking of the lives of those who perished.

He recalled the dramatic and confusing scenes as his father whispered in his ears that they were to leave Germany.

He said they were "good Germans" and "good Jews" but had to leave family and friends behind - many of whom didn't survive.

Rudi said: "My parents, my sister and myself were fully integrated into German society. We were good Germans, but also good Jews.

"We could feel antisemitism coming up, it wasn't a fierce event or situation. My parents hadn't thought of emigrating.

"One day they were arrested by the Gestapo, fortunately for just one day. It gave them the impetus to emigrate.

"I remember the day we left Berlin, my hometown. We were assembled with my grandmother, and her sisters for a coffee.

"I thought of how we were going to leave many relatives, including my grandmother, my uncles, aunts, who it was likely we'd never see again."

In 1975 Rudi became President and Chairman of the Bradford Reform Synagogue.

And in 2017 he was awarded the British Empire Medal for his work with the local Jewish Community and in interfaith and community relations.