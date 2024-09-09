The quirky annual tradition saw a cart piled high with rushes, and the “cart maiden” sat on top, hauled up and down the streets of Sowerby Bridge and its surrounding villages.

The team of strong volunteers made stops at churches and pubs on the way, where they were greeted by people enjoying the spectacle.

The cart was accompanied by groups of musicians and morris dancers who provide entertainment and performances along the way.

These included Bradshaw Mummers, Ryburn Longsword, Hebden Bridge Hill Millies, Slubbing Billy’s and Carlisle Clog.

Rushbearing is a centuries-old tradition and Sowerby Bridge Rushbearing Festival is one of only a few celebrations of the custom still held.

It dates back to the time when church floors consisted of stone flags or beaten earth, and rushes were used as a winter covering.

Each year, in late summer, the old and rotten rushes were cleared out and new ones taken to the churches in carts.

The annual custom developed into a celebration involving revelry, music, dancing and drinking.

Photos by Bruce Fitzgerald.

