Scale model of Halifax landmark Wainhouse Tower up for auction next month

James Watson, with the Wainhouse Tower replica, going up for auction at Halifax Mill Auctioneers

Local craftsmen David Loboda and Brian Williams approached Halifax Mill Auctioneers in late-July to enquire about featuring the 1:50 scale creation in their next sale, on Sunday, September 5.

The Wainhouse model will be lot number 84 in Halifax Mill’s September sale, honouring the iconic structure’s total height in metres, plus it was a September, albeit 146 years ago, when architects Isaac Booth, and latterly Richard Dugdale, completed the building work.

David and Brian are currently creating a model of The Piece Hall, but in taking on that new challenge, felt that their previous masterpiece deserved the chance to find a new home.

Lead auctioneer at Halifax Mill, James Watson, says they are excited to feature such an iconic statement piece for sale.

He said: “First and foremost I really hope the model gets the opportunity to remain here in Calderdale, whether that be through a private buyer pitching the winning bid, a local business, or a public/council sector concern like the Bankfield Museum perhaps.

“Given that the structure has a feel of a Game of Thrones or Lord of the Rings scene, I think it will offer a lot of appeal to a lot of different collectors and bidders online, but as I say, I do genuinely hope it finds a home in the Halifax region.

“Maybe we could even see some sort of crowd-funding appeal for it to be donated to the town, after all, Wainhouse Tower itself’s ownership and survival was secured through a public subscription over 100 years ago.”

The auction catalogue will be available to view online from Sunday, August 29 by visiting www.easyliveauction.com/halifaxmillauctioneers, with live bidding on Sunday, September 5 at Halifax Mill’s sale-room off Kings Cross Road (HX1 2SY), and online via Easylive.