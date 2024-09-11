Search for family of eight soldiers from Wellesley Barracks discovered in unmarked grave in Halifax graveyard
A team from Christ Church Mount Pellon in Halifax made the discovery in the church’s graveyard.
Initially, it was thought there were seven soldiers who died between 1879 and 1886 who had been laid to rest in a double unmarked grave but the team has since discovered there are actually eight soldiers in the grave.
All were serving in the 33rd Regiment of Foot, which later became The Duke of Wellington’s Regiment.
But the team have not been able to find any military records of the soldiers. All they know is that died in service while residing at Wellesley Barracks.
The church team is now appealing for any relatives of the soldiers or anyone else who has information about any of them to get in touch.
They were:
John Henry Bond. Died aged 20
Henry John Belsham. Died aged 44
John Agnew. Died aged 40
Samuel Firth. Died aged 27
Walter Chester. Died aged 20
Thomas Orphin. Died aged 18
James Stanley Foster. Died aged 29
James Penton. Died aged 20
As a result the church’s contact with the Duke of Wellington’s Regiment Association, there will be a regimental headstone and double grave for these eight soldiers.
And on Saturday, September 14 at 11 am there will be a service of remembrance held at the graveside, led by Vicar of Halifax The Rev Canon Hilary Barber.
On the same day, Christ Church Munt Pellon celebrates its 170th birthday with a heritage open day from 10am until 2pm and visitors are welcome.