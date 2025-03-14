Search for missing Halifax boy comes to a close as he is found

A missing Halifax boy has been found.

The 13-year-old sparked a police search after he failed to return to his home in Ovenden as expected after school yesterday.

Police have now said he has been found and have thanked everyone who shared their appeal.

Anyone with concerns or information about crime in their area should call police on 101 or use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.

Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.