Search for missing Halifax boy comes to a close as he is found
A missing Halifax boy has been found.
The 13-year-old sparked a police search after he failed to return to his home in Ovenden as expected after school yesterday.
Police have now said he has been found and have thanked everyone who shared their appeal.
