Search for Summer Hopkinson: Police launch search for missing Calderdale schoolgirl

By Saarah Fitton
Published 11th Feb 2025, 12:39 BST
A police search is underway for a schoolgirl from Calderdale.

Summer Hopkinson has been reported missing from Sowerby Bridge.

The 13-year-old is described as white, approximately 4ft 7ins tall, with long brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a black coat with a fur hood, black leggings and white crocs.

Summer Hopkinsonplaceholder image
Summer Hopkinson

Anyone who believes they have seen Summer or knows where she might be is asked to contact Calderdale District Police at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat or by calling 101, quoting reference 0013 of February 11.

Anyone with information or concerns about crime in their area can pass information on anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

