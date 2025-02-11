A police search is underway for a schoolgirl from Calderdale.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Summer Hopkinson has been reported missing from Sowerby Bridge.

The 13-year-old is described as white, approximately 4ft 7ins tall, with long brown hair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She was last seen wearing a black coat with a fur hood, black leggings and white crocs.

Summer Hopkinson

Anyone who believes they have seen Summer or knows where she might be is asked to contact Calderdale District Police at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat or by calling 101, quoting reference 0013 of February 11.

Anyone with information or concerns about crime in their area can pass information on anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.