Search launched for young Halifax woman who is missing

By Sarah Fitton
Published 30th Dec 2024, 09:14 GMT
Updated 30th Dec 2024, 09:18 GMT
A police search has been launched to find a missing young Halifax woman.

Maryan Mahdi, who is 23, was last seen on CCTV just after 3.30pm in the Hanson Lane area on Friday.

She was heading towards the town centre.

Marayan was reported missing by her family later that evening.

Maryan Madhi has been missing since Friday

She has black, shaven hair and usually wears a headscarf.

She was last seen wearing black shoes, grey trousers and a long black coat with a black jumper.

Police say they are concerned for her welfare and would ask anyone who has seen her to contact them by calling 101, referencing police log 1764 of December 27.

Information can also be given online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat .

