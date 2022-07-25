Secret Invasion: Marvel teases trailer and announces release date of highly-anticipated show filmed in Halifax

Visitors to San Diego Comic-Con International, held at the weekend, were given an exclusive first glimpse of Secret Invasion with the screening of a trailer for the show.

Marvel also announced at the convention that the series will be screened on Disney Plus in Spring 2023.

Ross Denby, who owns comic book store Pages N'Pixels in The Piece Hall, said he saw a rush of interest in Secret Invasion over the weekend, selling out of everything he had in stock at the time that was connected to the series.

Emilia Clarke and Kingsley Ben-Adir seen on set during filming at The Piece Hall in Halifax (Getty Images)

He is looking forward to seeing how Marvel will continue to explore the original stories of the The Skrulls - a fictional race of shapeshifting aliens who infiltrate The Avengers, which were first published in comic books - in the live action series.

He added there are "a lot of loose ends" for Marvel to tie up, and there is also talk of this series being the final appearance for Avengers founder Nick Fury, played by Samuel L Jackson.

"We sold out of every single book related to Secret Invasion a the weekend. The buzz is high."

The Courier were the first to reveal that Marvel would be filming the six-part series Secret Invasion in Halifax.

Preparations at The Piece Hall for the Marvel filming

Crews descended on the town in January, filming at The Piece Hall and Dean Clough as well as Bull Green in Halifax town centre.