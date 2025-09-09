Senior councillors face questions over sale of Halifax's Shay Stadium

Senior Calderdale councillors have been quizzed over the sale of The Shay Stadium.

The council’s cabinet will decide whether or not to sell the Halifax site – home to FC Halifax Town and Halifax Panthers – to Huddersfield Giants rugby league club owner Ken Davy at its November 3 meeting, according to the council’s “key decisions” list.

Ten months’ negotiation with the two clubs had not made progress when Mr Davy, who wants to base his club there while a purpose-built stadium is developed for them in Kirklees, made his approach late last year.

This would entail selling Mr Davy The Shay for a nominal sum in return for ground upgrades, renting to the two Halifax sports clubs and with a covenant that when he left sports use will be ensured.

Alternative proposals to run the stadium as a community partnership on a not-for-profit basis were submitted this summer but later withdrawn.

At a recent cabinet meeting, Conservative group leader Coun Howard Blagbrough urged a rethink of the sale.

“Given the serious concerns raised by residents over inadequate consultation, delayed equality impact assessments, inconsistent financial reporting and lack of transparency surrounding the proposed disposal of The Shay Stadium, will the cabinet please review this decision?”

But cabinet member for Public Services and Communities, Coun Danielle Durrans (Lab, Ovenden) replied: “We are satisfied the council has acted properly, correctly and fairly in its plans for disposal of The Shay.

“We have acted in accordance with our standard approach to the disposal of the property.

“Both the proposal by the Shay Stadium Working Group and that submitted by Mr Davy were deemed commercially confidential, which is usual in such circumstances.”

Member of the public Gavin Butler said the council appeared to be transferring the Shay for only a nominal sum, although detail remained unclear, handing over a stadium which had just had £800,000 invested in it with tenants already contributing around £240,000 a year in rent and an additional notional value of around £170,000 for the council’s use of office space.

He asked: “Can cabinet please explain how this represents value for money for council tax payers and what, specifically, the public is getting in return?”

Coun Durrans said liabilities associated with The Shay were deemed to outweigh its commercial value in its current operation as a sports stadium.

“An independent valuation has been obtained, and a further valuation will be produced once final terms are agreed, to meet our requirements to achieve best consideration as part of the Local Government Act,” she said.

Coun Durrans said recent investment in the pitch, including a Football Foundation grant, was welcome but “only one area of investment that is needed to ensure the stadium continues to operate safely, meets sports governing body requirements and provide modern attractive facilities.”

Disposal savings would “be significantly higher than budgeted,” she said, adding council use-of-offices sums had been considered.

Both clubs were asked if they were interested in taking over operating the stadium, including liabilities, either in partnership or separately, said Coun Durrans, but they “do not wish to do so”.

