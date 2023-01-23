"I am a firm believer in helping and building small little independent businesses in the current climate.

Shannon Palmer says her number of followers has gone up dramatically in the last six months – she now has more than 52,000 – while she also now has a verified blue tick on Instagram.

Shannon, who lives in Shelf, was named Food Blogger of the Year for Yorkshire at the prestigious Yorkshire Blogger Awards last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think a lot of people relate to me as I'm down to earth, relatable, what you see is what you get, just a normal bubbly lass living life really,” she said.

Shannon Palmer

"I think a lot of people appreciate that I do end of life care as well as the blogging, writing for HN magazine, theatre reviewing and being social media manager at Westgate Arcade.

"I would say I'm hard working and work hard for the achievements and recognition, I love the messages I receive asking how I juggle it all after just passing my diploma in care as well as everything else.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The feedback I receive is so lovely, receiving messages saying I'm an inspiration to them, showing real life no holds barred, not hiding behind anything, just being myself.

"I really can't believe the little blog I started four years ago has such a big impact on people's life, I'm so thankful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shannon Palmer

"It’s lovely getting messages asking to blog for the BBC for the Happy Valley red carpet premiere and I'm looking forward to working with local brand Lottie Shaw’s in 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I am so lucky and honoured to get these opportunities, I'm just a down to earth, hard working, normal lass.”

Shannon says she will continue to spread the word as much as she can about what Calderdale has to offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"My ambitions for my blog moving forward are continuing going above and beyond to showcase the best of West Yorkshire, and most importantly, Halifax,” she said.

Shannon Palmer

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I have a massive love for the Piece Hall and the posts I share about it always do really well.

"It’s lovely to see feedback of people visiting the places I blog about and that they have visited off the back of seeing my posts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s pretty amazing that my platform reaches people and makes them visit or buy from what I blog about.

"I am a firm believer in helping and building small little independent businesses in the current climate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shannon Palmer

"Halifax has loads of fabulous cafes and restaurants, the town centre is alive and as vibrant as ever at the moment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The Piece Hall, with the gigs, markets and events - I really look up to Nicky Chance-Thompson, the chief executive, what a powerhouse of a women.

"If my achievements ever get near to what she has done for Halifax and putting the town on the map, I will consider myself successful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Another massive favourite for me has to be hidden little gem Lucy’s Little Bakehouse – I love that it’s a small business with down to earth people with the best bakes, who make you feel welcome.

"I also love the Viaduct Theatre at Dean Clough, everyone needs to visit, the place is fabulous.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In my opinion Halifax has some fabulous places to eat and socialise, I love it and will forever boast about my adopted home town – I love my little town.

"Being a down to earth lass, I'm always on the look out for small, independent businesses to write about on my blog.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I love helping give them a voice. Freddie Fowler’s, in the market, is also a prime but hidden spot, the food is to die for.

"You really don't have to spend a lot to find some lovely little eateries in Halifax and I hope that comes across on my blog.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I really hope the success carries on in 2023.”