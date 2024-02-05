Share your Victoria Theatre memories as venue celebrates '60 years of stories'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Victoria Theatre building opened in 1901, but it wasn’t until 1964 that the local authority, then called the Halifax Corporation which later became part of Calderdale Council, purchased the theatre and modernised it.

Over the years the venue has played host some of the biggest names in entertainment.

This diamond anniversary celebrates the theatre's legacy and importance to the local community.

Victoria Theatre, Halifax

To mark this momentous milestone, the theatre is launching a campaign called "60 Years of Stories”, inviting members of the community to share their cherished memories and experiences at the iconic venue.

The "60 Years of Stories" campaign invites anyone with a connection to the Victoria Theatre to share their memories of their relationship with this amazing building.

Whether it's a hilarious first-night performance, a nerve wracking first time on stage, a romantic encounter, a backstage mishap, a wonderful memory of special times with friends and family, or a chance encounter with a favourite performer, all stories are welcome.

Status Quo concert at the Victoria Theatre, Halifax in 2007.

Tell your stories as individuals, couples or as a group.

Contributions can be submitted by email to [email protected] or via the theatre’s social media pages, with text, photograph, voice messages and video submissions welcome.

Some of these stories will be included in a video later in the year and will also form part of the theatre’s heritage project; tours and a display, which is being curated by the Friends of the Victoria Theatre.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Services and Communities, Coun Jenny Lynn, said: “The Victoria Theatre has been a cornerstone of Halifax for over a century and has been owned and managed by the Council since 1964. We’re proud of this history and are passionate about the venue’s future, with the anniversary coming at a time when Future High Streets investment is transforming the visitor experience.

Cinderella stars at the Victoria Theatre, Halifax, "Rhino" from Gladiators, Mark Smith, as Ryan the Muscateer, Laur Medforth as Cinders, and Lisa Riley, Mandy Dingle from Emmerdale as Fairy Jingle.

“The anniversary also coincides with our Year of Culture, with the theatre campaign complementing and perfectly capturing the Culturedale spirit of celebration and togetherness. We want to acknowledge the impact the venue has in enriching the lives of Calderdale residents, so share your memories to help us build a picture of 60 years of the theatre and make this a year to remember.”

Tim Fagan, Calderdale Council’s Theatres Manager, said: "This is an exciting year of change for the Victoria Theatre, and as we plan for the future of the venue it is also important to remember the past and celebrate the venue’s rich history.

" We want to hear from anyone who has ever spent time in and around the venue as well as stepping through the doors to see a show, to help us to paint a picture of the contribution your beautiful venue has made to the local community.

"These stories become part of the fabric of Calderdale's rich cultural tapestry, showcasing the power of the arts to connect us all.