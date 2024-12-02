Shared transport scheme launched in Hebden Bridge

Directors Rose Wheeler, Hannah Nadim, Jamie Furlong and Rebekah Wilinsky.

A shared transport scheme has been launched in Hebden Bridge and will begin operating next month.

Leader of Calderdale Council Jane Scullion and deputy leader Scott Patient both spoke at the launch event.

The scheme will be offering a choice of five hybrid Toyota cars - three Yaris and two Corolla Estate cars – to be booked. Three will be based in Hebden Bridge and two in Todmorden.

The project is registered as a community benefit society, which means it will operate as a co-op, with the local community fully involved, and has been made possible by a number of successful grant applications from Hebden Royd town council, Todmorden town council, the Community Foundation for Calderdale, Calderdale Council Calder ward fund, and the Foundation for Integrated Transport.

But the most significant support enabling the purchase of the five cars has come from the Rural England Prosperity Fund through the West Yorkshire Combined Authority.