Sharon’s weight loss success inspires her to open her own Slimming World group in Todmorden

Sharon Nuttall

Sharon had lacked confidence for many years, and she knew that her health was beginning to suffer due to being overweight.

Sharon said “I was always embarrassed of my size, and I had tried to lose weight on so many occasions, I would be fired up for a start and my motivation would waver and quickly I would give up and my confidence would be knocked again. I never dreamed of doing any exercise, even tasks like going for a walk left me breathless.

"I wanted to feel healthy and have more energy, so I knew I needed to do something and that is when I joined my Slimming World group.”

After feeling nervous when she first walked through the door, she was soon welcomed by a friendly consultant who instantly made her feel at ease.

Sharon said, “The group was so welcoming, everyone was there for the same reason, everyone wanted to support each other and very quickly I felt at home and wanted to be there every week to see how everyone had got on.”

Sharon said “I was always a snacker, I would reach for chocolate, crisps and lots and lots of bread until I started Slimming World. After listening to the new member talk on my first night. I was amazed at how much I could eat especially after trying so many other faddy diets over the years.

"I didn’t believe I could fill up on Slimming World Free Food, never go hungry and lose weight and in my first week I lost 4lb! I was over the moon.”

Sharon said:” I had always eaten what I thought was a healthy meal, however the Slimming World Food Optimising plan taught me where I could make small changes, to the way I shopped, cooked and ate, like not adding oil and fat, to everyday filling meals that I loved like Spaghetti Bolognese, chilli and curry.

"I can also still enjoy chocolate and crisps in smaller amounts because nothing is forbidden at Slimming World”

As the weight started coming off Sharon decided to start getting more active. She said:” I started off walking, slowly and at my own pace, going a little further each day until I was walking regularly and faster, my breathing had improved, and I could feel myself getting more confident, so I signed up for a 26 mile walk for charity, which I completed, and I have now joined my local gym, which I love going to with friends.

"I am so proud of how far I’ve come. I now want to help and support members to achieve their own weight loss goals and dreams”