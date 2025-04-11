Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Halifax councillor who “devoted herself to helping residents of Calderdale however she could” has died.

Megan Swift represented the Town ward and was re-elected five times in her 22 years of service to the borough.

Former Labour councillor Mrs Swift, who was 74, was remembered across the chamber at a meeting of Calderdale Council, with tributes led by Mayor of Calderdale, Coun Ann Kingstone.

She spoke about Megan’s passion for issues which concerned her and her constituents.

The wife of fellow ward councillor and former leader of the council, Coun Tim Swift, Mrs Swift had stood down at last year’s local elections because of ill health.

Deputy leader of the council, Coun Scott Patient (Lab, Luddenden Foot) said: “We’ll miss her passion in representing the people of Halifax, which she did day after day.

“She fought for a brighter future for everyone, especially children and the most vulnerable, and that shone out of everything she did.”

Cabinet portfolio holder for Children and Young People’s Services, Coun Adam Wilkinson (Lab, Sowerby Bridge) said her leadership was transformative amid an “incredible contribution.”

Calderdale’s Children and Young People’s Services had been deemed “inadequate” by Ofsted in 2011 but that changed on Mrs Swift’s eight-year watch as lead member.

“She led our improvement journey in children’s services, culminating in us being rated ‘good, with outstanding features’ by Ofsted.

“She fiercely defended our children’s centres when many local authorities were closing theirs due to austerity, and she was instrumental in getting the new sixth form college at Northgate (Halifax) established as well,” he said.

Councillors spoke about Mrs Swift’s warm and welcoming personality but also that she was unafraid to tell colleagues when she thought they had done the wrong thing.

Coun Wilkinson said: “Megan was a warm personality but she didn’t suffer fools gladly either.”

Agreeing, Coun Dot Foster (Lab, Sowerby Bridge) said: “She really was quite something – she had a way about her that made you feel supported, valued and really worthwhile.

“You could disagree with Megan but you would never fall out over those disagreements, she wasn’t one for holding grudges and we will miss her tremendously.”

Other party groups also praised Mrs Swift’s service and personal qualities.

Leader of the Conservative group, Coun Steven Leigh (Ryburn) said: “She devoted herself to helping residents of Calderdale however she could.

“She was really approachable and personable and she earned the respect of all parties in this chamber – she will be greatly missed, I really liked her a lot.”

And Coun Paul Bellenger, leader of the Liberal Democrat group, said: “She was certainly a person that if you wanted something doing and you wanted it doing pretty quick, Megan would ensure it was done for you.

“She will certainly never be forgotten,” he said.

Mrs Swift leaves her husband, Tim, children Michael and Lucy, grandchildren Isobel and Eliza, and other family members including her sister Heather and brother Peter.

Her funeral service takes place at Halifax Minster on Tuesday, April 15, at 1.45pm.