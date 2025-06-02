Loved ones of a Halifax girl who died after falling into Baitings Reservoir have paid tribute to the bubbly, bright and kind teenager.

Qudsiyah Mahmood was a much-loved daughter, sister, niece, cousin and granddaughter who loved reading and aspired to become an author one day.

The 13-year-old had been at Warley Road Primary Academy before gaining a place at a grammar school – The Crossley Heath School - where she had settled well and made a good group of friends.

Her older sister Wajhea said Qudsiyah’s subjects included French and German but her favourite by far was English.

Floral tributes at the reservoir for Qudsiyah

"She loved to read,” said Wajhea.

"You could give her any book and she would read it, sometimes in a day. She would read hundreds of words a day.

"She loved Harry Potter and really liked the Diary of a Wimpy Kid books.

"At school, she volunteered in the library.

She was a pupil at The Crossley Heath School in Halifax

"She also used to doodle a lot and liked drawing. She was very creative and would draw imaginary characters from her head.”

As well as her sister, Qudsiyah had two brothers, aged nine and three.

She loved younger children, said Wajhea, and would often help teach her youngest sibling.

Several aunties, uncles, cousins and her grandmother live close to Qudsiyah’s home and she enjoyed spending time with them as well as friends.

She was looking forward to celebrating Eid on Friday, and had insisted on planning matching outfits for her and her sister.

"She liked us to be matching,” said Wajhea.

"She was really funny and chatty and fun.”

Qudsiyah’s aunt, Zara Ali, added: “She was a very confident girl and very bubbly.”

"She loved flowers and would always pick beautiful ones,” said Wajhea.

"She also loved animals, especially cats.”

The family were planning a trip to Italy this summer and Qudsiyah was keen to travel and try authentic Italian pizza.

The teenager also loved nature and being outside, and Baitings Reservoir was one of her favourite places to visit, along with beaches.

She was taking a break from revising for end-of-year tests during half-term last week when the tragedy happened.

Zara said the family want to thank all of the emergency services who rushed to help.

"They were so good and considerate,” she said. “They did everything they could to help us.”