A special woman was remembered as people in Mixenden came together to open a time capsule buried more than 30 years ago.

The capsule, sealed back in 1993, was buried by the Dodge Holme Tenants’ and Residents’ Association (TARA) when their homes - once managed by Calderdale Council and now Together Housing - were being renovated.

Resident and secretary of TARA, Susan Hodgson, wanted to capture a snippet of everyday life at the time, creating a message for the future that could show what their neighbourhood once looked and felt like.

Now, 32 years later, those memories were rediscovered during the unveiling event.

Ann-Louise Hodgson and Together Housing's Samir Butt open the time capsule in Mixenden

Sadly, many of the residents and former social housing colleagues are no longer with the community, including key community figure and much-loved neighbour, mother and grandmother Susan, who died in April.

But Ann-Lousie, Susan’s daughter, was among the residents who opened the capsule.

"I knew I had to be there when the time capsule was opened because if my mum was still here, she would’ve been the one to do it,” said Ann-Louise.

“Being the secretary of the TARA was one of her big passions in life and she was the one who made this possible by organising this to be buried at the time when Princess Anne came to Mixenden.”

Residents, Together Housing staff, and primary school children came together to open the capsule, revealing a brief looking into Mixenden life in 1993 with items including cassette tapes, photo albums of Dodge Holme residents, a Manchester United CD, newspapers, and even a copy of the Yellow Pages.

Ann-Lousie said: “There was one photo where you could clearly see my mum and I started crying when I saw her.

"Even after her diagnosis, opening that capsule was still one of her goals. She kept trying to make it happen by reaching out to neighbours.

"It’s just heartbreaking she wasn’t here to see it through.

“That gap in time, it’s a lifetime. But it meant everything to her, and that’s why I had to be there.

"I felt her with me that day, she would’ve been watching, I’m sure.”

Sarah Cox and Samir Butt, Together Housing neighbourhood officers, added: “It was such a lovely day, seeing the community come back together and reflect on their shared history. So many memories were revealed.”