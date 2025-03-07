Sites proposed in Calderdale for traveller communities as Cabinet asked to approve six-week consultation period

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet will be asked to approve a six-week consultation on document which suggests ‘preferred’ sites for Gypsy, Traveller and Travelling Showpeople communities.

Calderdale Council is looking at ways to support the accommodation needs of Gypsy, Traveller and Travelling Showpeople communities, in line with Government planning policy and legislation.

There is a national requirement for the council to prepare a ‘Gypsies and Travellers and Travelling Showpeople Development Plan Document (DPD)’ to go alongside its Local Plan.

The aim is to help ensure that suitable, specific pitches are provided in sustainable locations to meet the needs of these communities.

During July and August 2024, Calderdale Council asked people to have their say on processes for how sites could be identified and assessed.

During this consultation there was also an opportunity to suggest potential sites which might be appropriate to accommodate Gypsy and Traveller pitches.

Potential sites suggested through this consultation included several owned by members of the Gypsy and Traveller community, who wished the council to consider their sites. In addition to this, the council also reviewed sites that are within its ownership.

All of those sites have been considered through a thorough site assessment process, to identify those which are the most sustainable, viable and deliverable, to be put forward for allocation in the DPD.

Councillor Scott Patient, climate action and housing, and deputy leader of the council

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet will now consider a ‘Preferred Options’ document, which summarises the vision, objectives, policies and site allocations.

Three ‘preferred’ sites are proposed, on land that is already within the ownership of members of the Gypsy and Traveller community. These are:

Land at Holmes Road Sowerby Bridge – which could accommodate one pitch.

West View Stables, Church Lane, Stainland – which could accommodate eight pitches

Tower Lodge, Score Hill, Northowram – which could accommodate 12 pitches

At a meeting on Monday, March 17, Cabinet members will be asked to approve a six-week consultation on the Preferred Options document, allowing people to have their say on the proposed sites and the other elements of the document.

The Gypsies and Travellers and Travelling Showpeople DPD will ultimately result in land being allocated to meet permanent and temporary accommodation needs up to 2040, in line with Government planning policy and legislation.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Climate Action and Housing, Coun Scott Patient, said: “As part of our priority to reduce inequalities across the borough, we have a commitment to plan for the housing needs of all residents.

"This includes ensuring that sufficient sites are identified to support Gypsy, Traveller and Travelling Showpeople communities.

“Along with our Local Plan, the Development Plan Document (DPD) is a requirement that will help guide future development in the borough. Previous consultations have helped shape a Preferred Options document, and it’s important that people can have their say to help inform the plan’s next steps, ensuring the DPD balances the needs of all communities whilst protecting the natural and built environment.”

The Preferred Options paper will be discussed at the meeting of Calderdale Council’s Cabinet on Monday, March 17 from 4pm at Halifax Town Hall.

The meeting can also be viewed online at calderdale.public-i.tv/core/portal/home