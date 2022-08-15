Six days out to keep children entertained as holidays hit half way

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stockeld Park

So, we’ve come up with a few days out in Yorkshire.

1: Stockeld Park in Wetherby. The venue has opened its newest kid and adult friendly feature The Playhive. This is an immersive adventure experience perfect for young children aged five to ten. The Playhive features four different play zones for children to explore, including Space, Aeronautical, Jungle Play and Subaquatic zones. As well a dedicated toddler section, the play area boasts huge slides and a 33-foot tower connecting all four zones together.

The fun doesn’t end there, as the adventure park also features extra play equipment, and an onsite pizzeria for families to relax in after a day of play!

Stockeld Park

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tickets to the Adventure Park and Playhive are priced at £19.50 from https://booking.stockeldpark.co.uk/activities

2: Mission Out in Tingley. This new outdoor adventure park features a jump tower pillow, high ropes, assault course, giant swings, high bank slides, adventure golf and lake rafting.

Tickets include access to all activities and range from £8.95 to £13.95. They are available from missionout.co.uk

Mission Out

3: Yorkshire Sculpture Park: Join in with for the Summer of Love – a new programme of projects, activities and events celebrating human relationships, understanding and love – taking inspiration from the themes of the current exhibition Robert Indiana: Sculpture 1958–2018. Visit the new exhibition On Queer Ground in the Bothy Gallery and see Jason Wilsher-Mills’ giant, colourful figures in the landscape.

Welcoming people of all ages, the summer events programme includes family celebration days, creative workshops and guided walks, all centred around the theme of love. Find out more at ysp.org.uk

4: Xscape in Castleford. From skiing on real snow and rock climbing to playing a round of golf in the dark – there’s a first try or a favourite treat for everyone to enjoy. There’s also laser zone, bowling, trampolining, an escape room, and a range of restaurants to try. This summer has a superhero theme – so keep an eye out for Spiderman and the Cosmainiacs. Find out more at xscapeyorkshire.co.uk

5: The National Coal Mining Museum in Overton, Wakefield. Summer @ Pit features a range of activities such as a beach where you can discover what it was like to go on holiday in the 1960s, science sessions, Caphouse Creator classes with fizzing bath bombs and wax creations, heritage walks, the Powering the Nation exhibition and a stamp trail. Many of the activities are also free. To find out more visit www.ncm.org.uk

5: Eureka! in Halifax. This summer at Eureka! you can expect something new every single day over the school holidays. The play experts have planned 44 days of different performers or show-hosts, plus different themed activities.