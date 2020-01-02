Slimming World Consultants from Calderdale celebrated their groups’ successes by meeting chat show host and comedian, Alan Carr.

Alan, a well-loved TV personality, co-hosted the annual Slimming World Awards with the organisation’s founder and chair Margaret Miles-Bramwell OBE.

Slimming World Consultants celebrate 50 years with Alan Carr

The consultants, who run Slimming World groups in Brighouse, Halifax and Hebden Bridge, were delighted to get a chance to meet Alan.

Lyn Long, who manages Slimming World groups in Hebden Bridge, said it was the perfect end to a fantastic year for Slimming World.

She said: “The members at our Hebden Bridge groups make me burst with pride, not only have they seen big changes on the scales, many have improved their health and completely changed their lives too.

“Watching people grow in confidence each week and take on things that they didn’t think possible before losing weight absolutely amazes me.

"I feel proud of the small part I play in supporting people to achieve their dreams and to celebrate alongside them when they do, so I was honoured to represent the Hebden Bridge groups at the Slimming World Awards. Alan was left in awe of the difference Slimming World makes to people’s lives too.”

Michelle Bancroft said the awards night was a great way to celebrate the achievements of the Calderdale Slimming World groups.

She said: “The members at our group make me burst with pride, not only have they seen big changes on the scales, many have improved their health and completely changed their lives

too.

“Watching people grow in confidence each week and take on things that they didn’t think possible before losing weight absolutely amazes me. I feel proud of the small part I play in supporting people to achieve their dreams and to celebrate alongside them when they do, so we were honoured to represent the Brighouse groups at the Slimming World Awards. Alan was left in awe of the difference Slimming World makes to people’s lives too.”

Alan, who presented comedy chat show Chatty Man on Channel 4, said it was great to be invited to the event, which was held at Birmingham’s International Convention Centre.

He said: “I met so many people who had transformed their lives and it was clear how much the support they received from their ‘Slimming World family’ meant to them.

"I left the awards feeling so uplifted and positive, I wish I could’ve bottled that Slimming World feeling.”

For more information on Slimming World call 0344 8978000 or visit www.slimmingworld.co.uk.

